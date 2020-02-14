Wilson, Rosemary Leigh

Passed from this life and left friends and family for a place in Heaven with our Lord on January 31, 2020.

Rosemary grew up in Bethesda, MD; graduated from Lakeforest College and put herself through Georgetown University Law School while working full-time. As an attorney, she worked in several industries, including coal and healthcare.

Rosemary was an expert on birds, having raised her Severe Macaw, Kiltie, and her African Grey parrot, Goose, from very young birds. Her love of birds began at the age of eight when her father gave her a turquoise parakeet, whom she called Pretty Blue.

Rosemary was a great supporter of law enforcement. She joined the Citizens on Patrol when she lived in Ft. Worth, TX and later was dedicated to the St. Louis County Police Department. She was a proud member of the St. Louis County Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association.

She was also an artist in her spare time, creating unique stained glass pieces and other fine crafts for family and friends.

Rosemary was pre-deceased by her father, Karl, in 1957 and her mother, Catherine, in 1990. She leaves devoted family and friends: her brother John whom she always called Johnny; a sister-in-law, Terry, whom she said was a sister from another mother; a niece, Grace, whom she referred to as "Amazing Grace"; and dear friends Diane Burnell, Sandy and Tom Doyle and Kathy and Herb Middleton.

Anyone who met Rosemary knows that her guiding principles for life were to be loving, kind, gentle and giving. Friends and family are blessed to have had Rosemary in their lives.

Her friends and family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the team at Pathways Hospice for helping Rosemary -- and each of them -- through these past few months.

Services: In keeping with Rosemary's passion for birds, a celebration of her life will take place on Sunday, 2/23/20 at Varietee's Bird Store from 2p-4p. (Address is 60 Meramec Valley Plaza, in Valley Park.) To honor her, please wear turquoise -- her favorite color -- to the celebration.