|
|
Schuster, Rosemary M.
(nee Hegger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 35 years of the late Elmer G. Schuster; loving mother of Terence (Sandy) and David (Pam) Schuster and Janice (Michael) Broekelmann; dear grandmother of Debbie (Isaac) Kelly, James and Stephanie Schuster, Sarah (Matt) Farrell, Sam (Casey) and Alex Schuster, Allison (John) McLain, Madeline and Jacqueline Broekelmann; dear great-grandmother of Keegan Schuster, Ethan Farrell, Oliver and Hazel Rose Schuster; loving daughter of the late Rose and Ben Hegger; dear step-daughter of the late Ted McBride; dear sister of Dorothy and the late Arthur Gormley; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation Saturday, October 5 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, 9-11 a.m. then to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to PonyBird Inc., 1 PonyBird Lane, Mapaville, MO 63065 appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019