St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Schuster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary M. Schuster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary M. Schuster Obituary

Schuster, Rosemary M.

(nee Hegger) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Thursday, September 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 35 years of the late Elmer G. Schuster; loving mother of Terence (Sandy) and David (Pam) Schuster and Janice (Michael) Broekelmann; dear grandmother of Debbie (Isaac) Kelly, James and Stephanie Schuster, Sarah (Matt) Farrell, Sam (Casey) and Alex Schuster, Allison (John) McLain, Madeline and Jacqueline Broekelmann; dear great-grandmother of Keegan Schuster, Ethan Farrell, Oliver and Hazel Rose Schuster; loving daughter of the late Rose and Ben Hegger; dear step-daughter of the late Ted McBride; dear sister of Dorothy and the late Arthur Gormley; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Saturday, October 5 at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, 9-11 a.m. then to St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Interment Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to PonyBird Inc., 1 PonyBird Lane, Mapaville, MO 63065 appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now