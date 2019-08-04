Medley, Rosemary Passed away July 31, 2019. Wife of the late Walter L. Les Medley, Jr.; beloved mother of Sandra (Jim) Mueller, Susan (Mike) Belleville and the late Nancy (Rick) Marty and Janice Kay Medley; dear grandmother of Kristen (Tim) Ratermann, Matt (Martina) & Brett (Shelly) Mueller, Lauren Hogan & Lindsay Belleville; great grandmother of Sydney, Mylee, Ella Rose & Alex; our sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to . Services: Funeral service Tuesday 10 a.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes - South County (4830 Lemay Ferry Road). Interment Jefferson Barracks. VISITATION MONDAY 4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019