Rosemary O. Schrader
Schrader, Rosemary O.

(nee Struckhoff), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Schrader; loving mother of Nancy (the late Mike) Lorenz, Linda (Rick) Schooley, Sandy Mantler, Larry (Peggy) Schrader, Laura Collins and the late Bob Schrader; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
5
Funeral
09:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
SEP
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Cure of Ars Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
