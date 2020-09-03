Schrader, Rosemary O.

(nee Struckhoff), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Schrader; loving mother of Nancy (the late Mike) Lorenz, Linda (Rick) Schooley, Sandy Mantler, Larry (Peggy) Schrader, Laura Collins and the late Bob Schrader; dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 5, at 9:30 a.m. to Cure of Ars Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment private. Memorials to American Cancer Society or Multiple Sclerosis Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.