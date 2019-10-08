|
Ratts, Rosemary
90, of Chesterfield, Missouri, died peacefully on October 6, 2019 at her home of natural causes. Born July 25, 1929 in Racine, Ohio, she is predeceased by her parents, Otha and Lois Circle, and sisters Evelyn Circle, Betty Krider and Anna Cleland.
Rosemary was a secretary and homemaker who lived in St. Louis County since 1959. She loved music, reading, dancing, current events, and most of all her family.
Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. K Wayne Ratts, daughter Dr. Valerie S. Ratts (Dr. Matthew Gornet) of Ladue, Missouri, sons Andrew W. (Dawn) Ratts of Highland Park, Illinois, and Dr. Eric B. (Kathryn) Ratts of Northville, Michigan, brother David O. (Diane) Circle of North Royalton, Ohio, grandchildren Jessica Ratts, Dr. Megan Gornet, Jeffrey Dolphin, Zachary Gornet, Parker Dolphin, Austin Ratts, Cameron Gornet, Thomas Ratts, and Oliver Ratts.
Services: Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11th, with funeral services to be held Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122-1308.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 (manchesterumchurch.org) or the St. Louis County Library Foundation, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131-3598 (foundation.slcl.org). www.boppchapel.com