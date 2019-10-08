St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Ratts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Ratts


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Ratts Obituary

Ratts, Rosemary

90, of Chesterfield, Missouri, died peacefully on October 6, 2019 at her home of natural causes. Born July 25, 1929 in Racine, Ohio, she is predeceased by her parents, Otha and Lois Circle, and sisters Evelyn Circle, Betty Krider and Anna Cleland.

Rosemary was a secretary and homemaker who lived in St. Louis County since 1959. She loved music, reading, dancing, current events, and most of all her family.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 60 years, Dr. K Wayne Ratts, daughter Dr. Valerie S. Ratts (Dr. Matthew Gornet) of Ladue, Missouri, sons Andrew W. (Dawn) Ratts of Highland Park, Illinois, and Dr. Eric B. (Kathryn) Ratts of Northville, Michigan, brother David O. (Diane) Circle of North Royalton, Ohio, grandchildren Jessica Ratts, Dr. Megan Gornet, Jeffrey Dolphin, Zachary Gornet, Parker Dolphin, Austin Ratts, Cameron Gornet, Thomas Ratts, and Oliver Ratts.

Services: Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 11th, with funeral services to be held Saturday, October 12th at 11:30 a.m., at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road, Kirkwood, MO 63122-1308.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Manchester United Methodist Church, 129 Woods Mill Rd, Manchester, MO 63011 (manchesterumchurch.org) or the St. Louis County Library Foundation, 1640 S. Lindbergh Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63131-3598 (foundation.slcl.org). www.boppchapel.com

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BOPP CHAPEL
Download Now