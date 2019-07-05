|
Rivituso, Rosemary (nee Darpel) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August J. Rivituso, Sr.; dear mother of Gus Rivituso, Jr., Chris (Sandy) DeNoyer, Cyndy Rivituso, Carol (Dave) Kargacin, Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, D.D., Lisa Rivituso, Marilyn (John) Wisniewski and the late Sam Rivituso; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-greatgrandmother, sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Monday, July 8, 8:45 a.m. to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Missionaries of the Holy Family or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 5 to July 7, 2019