St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
2906 Gravois Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63118
314-772-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Rivituso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Rivituso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary Rivituso Obituary
Rivituso, Rosemary (nee Darpel) fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late August J. Rivituso, Sr.; dear mother of Gus Rivituso, Jr., Chris (Sandy) DeNoyer, Cyndy Rivituso, Carol (Dave) Kargacin, Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, D.D., Lisa Rivituso, Marilyn (John) Wisniewski and the late Sam Rivituso; our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, great-greatgrandmother, sister, sister-inlaw, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS CITY Chapel, 2906 Gravois, Monday, July 8, 8:45 a.m. to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church for 9:15 a.m. Mass. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. Contributions to Missionaries of the Holy Family or St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church appreciated. Visitation Sunday, 3-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 5 to July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, St. Louis City Chapel
Download Now