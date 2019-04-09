Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Roach. View Sign

Roach, Rosemary (nee Cornelison) of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Robert Henry Roach; cherished daughter of the late Troy D. and Addie Cornelison; devoted mother of Michelle M. (Mike Tucker) Futhey and Perry (Connie) Roach; loving grandmother of Jacob Futhey and Addie Roach; dear sister of Flossie Dean; treasured aunt of her nieces and nephews. Rosemary is also preceded in death by son Dennis Golden and siblings Faye, Hazel, Sissy, Dort, Art and Bud. Rosemary was a faithful member of St. Cletus Catholic Church Senior Cletes and was a St. Cletus funeral luncheon volunteer. She was active in politics and helping with campaigns. Rosemary also volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul and took food every weekend to the shelter. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Memorials may be made in Rosemary's name to St. Vincent DePaul, Missouri Department of Conservation. Visit





Services: Gathering Wed., 4/10, 9:30-10:00 a.m., St. Cletus Catholic Church; Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Graveside Svc. 11:30 a.m., Calvary Cemetery. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019

