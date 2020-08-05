Russell, Sister Rosemary (AKA: Maureen Therese) C.PP.S.

Friday, July 31, 2020, baptized into the hope of Christ's resurrection, beloved daughter of the late Michael and Mildred (Shaw) Russell. She is preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and James, and by her sister, Joan Chowning. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas and Timothy; by her sisters, Mary Jerilyn (Jeri) VarVera and Margaret Standerfer; and by many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews, dear friends and Sisters in Christ.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated later. Contributions to the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood, O'Fallon, MO 63366.