Simpkins, Rosemary T.

(nee Schneider), 96, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jesse Simpkins for 58 years. Loving mother of Shirley (Robert) Nicolotti; cherished grandmother of Dr. Linda (Dr. Gregory Ross) Nicolotti, Pamela (Kirk) Linden, and Robert (Kathryn) Nicolotti Jr.; treasured great-grandmother of Isabella, Isaac, Jesse, Nora, Leo, and Nila; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Phoenix, and her brother Christ Schneider.

Services: Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., (St. Louis). Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens.