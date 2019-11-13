Rosemary T. Simpkins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary T. Simpkins.
Service Information
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO
63304
(636)-936-1300
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hutchens-Stygar Funeral and Cremation Center
5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St. Charles, MO 63304
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church
4900 Ringer Rd
Saint Louis, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Simpkins, Rosemary T.

(nee Schneider), 96, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jesse Simpkins for 58 years. Loving mother of Shirley (Robert) Nicolotti; cherished grandmother of Dr. Linda (Dr. Gregory Ross) Nicolotti, Pamela (Kirk) Linden, and Robert (Kathryn) Nicolotti Jr.; treasured great-grandmother of Isabella, Isaac, Jesse, Nora, Leo, and Nila; dear aunt, cousin, and friend.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Phoenix, and her brother Christ Schneider.

Services: Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center, 5987 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., (St. Charles). Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 16 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Church, 4900 Ringer Rd., (St. Louis). Interment St. Charles Memorial Gardens. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.