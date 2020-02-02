Rosetta Powell Lloyd

Obituary
Lloyd, Rosetta Powell

96, passed away on January 24, 2020. Married to the late Penton Lloyd for 66 years. Mother of the late John D. Lloyd D.D.S. and Nolan "Zack" Lloyd. Loving Grandmother to 6 and to 20 great grandchildren. A true lover of Christ, her family, and a conservationist. Cub Scout Den Mother for 25 years.

Services: Visitation, Monday, February 3, 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Funeral from 11-12 at Samaritan United Methodist Church, 4234 Washington Blvd. Burial Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Repass after burial at the church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020
