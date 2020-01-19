Glaser, Roslyn Kaskowitz

Beloved wife of Leonard Glaser; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Glaser, Mark Glaser (Renee Dean) of San Francisco and Amy Neuman (Craig); dear grandmother of Julian Glaser, Everett Dean-Glaser, Isabella Neuman and Leo Neuman; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Jerry Kaskowitz (Joan) and David Kaskowitz (Susan Kahn); dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Roslyn was a former teacher at Congregation B'nai Amoona Pre-School and Ross Elementary School.

Services: Visitation Monday, January 20th, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona, or the PKD Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

