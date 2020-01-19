Roslyn Kaskowitz Glaser

Service Information
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO
63132
(314)-361-0622
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
1:30 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
324 S. Mason Road
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Congregation B'nai Amoona
Interment
Following Services
Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery
9125 Ladue Road
Obituary
Glaser, Roslyn Kaskowitz

January 16, 2020

Beloved wife of Leonard Glaser; dear mother and mother-in-law of Lisa Glaser, Mark Glaser (Renee Dean) of San Francisco and Amy Neuman (Craig); dear grandmother of Julian Glaser, Everett Dean-Glaser, Isabella Neuman and Leo Neuman; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Jerry Kaskowitz (Joan) and David Kaskowitz (Susan Kahn); dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Roslyn was a former teacher at Congregation B'nai Amoona Pre-School and Ross Elementary School.

Services: Visitation Monday, January 20th, 1:30 p.m. at Congregation B'nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Road. Funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Congregation B'nai Amoona, or the PKD Foundation. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 19, 2020
