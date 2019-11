Fendelman, Roslyn Lee

November 18, 2019; beloved daughter of the late Sol and the late Fay Fendelman; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Donald (Kathleen) and Kenneth Fendelman; dear sister-in-law of Niki Nymark (Marvin Foster); dear aunt of Gary Fendelman (Lisa Siebke), Vicki Lazaroff (Gary), Roger Fendelman (Sherri), Maggie Fendelman, Jane Fendelman, Jimmy Fendelman (Elana), Dan Fendelman (Lori King) and Ben Feldman (Pam); our dear great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Graveside service Wednesday, November 20, 11:00 a.m. at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery, 9125 Ladue Road. Memorial contributions preferred to a . Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE