Haywood, Rowena Lorene

(nee Thornton) on Tues, Nov 26, 2019. Loving wife of the late Earl Haywood: mother of Linda (Kevin) Gipson & Sally Haywood; grandmother of Stuart (Jessica) Gipson, Samuel Gipson, & Elena Crosley; family member & dear friend to many.

Services: Visitation Sat 11/30 1:30-3pm at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd 63103. Funeral Service will follow at 3pm. Burial in Arkansas. For more info www.hoffmeistercolonial.com