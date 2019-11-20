Begley, Roy B.

70 yrs., Monday, November 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Snajdr); dear father of Laura Begley; dearest brother of Joyce (late Richard) Christopher and the late Michael (Marcia) Begley, Nick (Helen) Adams and Robert (Estelle) LaVo; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Roy was a Pipefitter and 45 year member of Local 562.

Services: Celebration of Life will be from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 23 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, Florissant. Remembrances will be shared at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Nine Network of Public Media appreciated.