|
|
Muschany, Roy C., Jr., D.C.
age 74, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Muschany (nee Jacobson) for over 48 years; dearest father of Ryan (Amy) and Chris Muschany; dear brother of Ron and the late Cheri Muschany; dear brother-in-law of Bob (Donna) Jacobson; dear uncle of Jason Jacobson and great-uncle of Mia; our dear friend of many.
/'Doc Roy' served as a Chiropractor in the South County Area for over 50 years. His patients became a second family member to him.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wednesday, January 29, 11: 30 a.m.. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.garysinisefoundation.org, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020