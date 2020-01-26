St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Roy C. Muschany DC Jr.

Roy C. Muschany DC Jr. Obituary

Muschany, Roy C., Jr., D.C.

age 74, on Friday, January 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Nancy Muschany (nee Jacobson) for over 48 years; dearest father of Ryan (Amy) and Chris Muschany; dear brother of Ron and the late Cheri Muschany; dear brother-in-law of Bob (Donna) Jacobson; dear uncle of Jason Jacobson and great-uncle of Mia; our dear friend of many.

/'Doc Roy' served as a Chiropractor in the South County Area for over 50 years. His patients became a second family member to him.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, on Wednesday, January 29, 11: 30 a.m.. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. Interment with honors at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to www.garysinisefoundation.org, appreciated.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020
