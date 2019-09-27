Poertner, Roy David

passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Loving husband of Marian R. Poertner (nee Schmitz). Brother of the late Kathryn Poertner. Brother-in-law of Louise (Don) Brune. Cousin of Marcella Pendleton. Uncle of Dave (June) Schmitz, Karen Schmitz, and Linda (Eric) Holbrook. Great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church, 17500 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel UMC or American Legion Post #556. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. until service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.