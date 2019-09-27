Roy David Poertner (1931 - 2019)
Service Information
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
63011
(636)-227-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
17500 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel United Methodist Church
17500 Manchester Road
Wildwood, MO
Obituary
Poertner, Roy David

passed away, Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Loving husband of Marian R. Poertner (nee Schmitz). Brother of the late Kathryn Poertner. Brother-in-law of Louise (Don) Brune. Cousin of Marcella Pendleton. Uncle of Dave (June) Schmitz, Karen Schmitz, and Linda (Eric) Holbrook. Great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Funeral service at Bethel United Methodist Church, 17500 Manchester Road, Wildwood, Saturday, 11:00 a.m. Interment Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel UMC or American Legion Post #556. Visitation Saturday, 9 a.m. until service. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 27, 2019
