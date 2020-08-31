Roy Gooden

In Memory of My Loving Husband

The moment that You left me, my heart was split in two, one side was filled with memories, the other side died with You

Remembering You is easy, I do it every day, but missing You is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold You tightly within my heart and there You will remain; You see life has gone on without You, but will never be the same.

Roy served in the Korean War and was a proud U.S. Soldier. In his civilian life, since 1964 he was a Master Plumber And Owner of several plumbing companies: A-Able Plumbing and Gooden Plumbing.

He was an active member for years of Congress for Racial Equality (CORE).

He was a caring and giving husband and father. A ray of sunshine followed wherever he went.

Roy L. Gooden 8/31/31 - 9/19/15