1/
Roy Gooden
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

In Memory of My Loving Husband

The moment that You left me, my heart was split in two, one side was filled with memories, the other side died with You

Remembering You is easy, I do it every day, but missing You is a heartache that never goes away.

I hold You tightly within my heart and there You will remain; You see life has gone on without You, but will never be the same.

Roy served in the Korean War and was a proud U.S. Soldier. In his civilian life, since 1964 he was a Master Plumber And Owner of several plumbing companies: A-Able Plumbing and Gooden Plumbing.

He was an active member for years of Congress for Racial Equality (CORE).

He was a caring and giving husband and father. A ray of sunshine followed wherever he went.

Roy L. Gooden 8/31/31 - 9/19/15



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved