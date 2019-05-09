Maddock, Roy K. Roy K. Maddock, 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife and seven children. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Rosalyn (Novara) Maddock; his seven children, Nick (Karlyn) Maddock; Mark (Sue) Maddock; Scott (Courtnie) Maddock; Jeffrey (Felicity) Maddock, Elizabeth (Kevin) Gilbers; Matthew (Nicole) Maddock; Jessica (Jacob) Jones and 15 grandchildren. Services: To access the full obituary with visitation and funeral information please follow this link: https://www.stlouiscremation.com/obituaries
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 9, 2019