Pratt, Roy Lee Monday, April 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Judith A. Pratt (nee Janson); dear father of Dayna (Tim) Arrendell and Heather (Paul) Rhodes-Wilson; dear grandfather of Matthew, Andrew, Michael, Devin, Robby, Brian and Alex; dear brother of Judith Morgan and Gina Welch; our dear uncle and friend. Services: Funeral services will be held at a later date. Member of The Shriners and IBEW Local #1. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Wounded Warriors appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
