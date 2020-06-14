Moskop, Roy Lorenz

Roy Lorenz Moskop, a former vice president of Southwestern Bell Telephone and a decorated veteran of World War II, died in Dallas on June 11, 2020. He was 98 years old.

Roy was born August 12, 1921 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Dr. Peter G. and Emma C. Moskop. He graduated from the University of Missouri in 1942 with a degree in journalism and an ROTC commission, then reported directly for wartime service in the army. He was assigned as an artillery officer to the 91st Division, which joined the 5th Army fighting in Italy. By war's end he was a captain and was awarded a bronze star.

In 1945 he married his beloved Helen Baxter in St. Louis and they enjoyed 72 years of married life ending with her death in 2018.

He joined Southwestern Bell in 1946, spending 30+ years at the St. Louis headquarters, ending as vice president of public relations for Texas operations in Dallas. He retired in 1984.

He is survived by three children, Kerry, Randall, and Nancy; grandchildren Jeremy, Kat, Dennis, Katherine, Walker, Colleen, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren Alyssa, Ashlynn, Avary, Kaedin, and Avery.

After retirement, Mr. Moskop developed his hobby of watercolors, exhibiting ribbon-winning paintings at the University of Missouri and at Texas State Fairs from 1986 to 2004. He qualified to be a signature member of the Southwestern Watercolor Society.

Roy and Helen also traveled extensively in the U.S. and abroad, their trips around the world touching every continent except Antarctica.

In St. Louis, he and his wife were long-time members of Des Peres Presbyterian church, where they both sang in the choir. He was also a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity.

From 2013 until their deaths, Mr. Moskop and his wife lived and enjoyed the friendships of the staff and residents at Windsor Senior Living in Dallas.

The family requests that memorials be given to the NorthPark Presbyterian Church of Dallas or to a charity of your choice.