St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Payne Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Payne Jr. Obituary

Payne, Roy Jr.

Passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Dearest father of Daniel (Cardyn) Payne, Ronnie (Linda) Payne and Sharon Spencer; dear grandfather of Scott and Sarah Payne; dear great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, November 1, 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now