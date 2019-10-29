|
|
Payne, Roy Jr.
Passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Dearest father of Daniel (Cardyn) Payne, Ronnie (Linda) Payne and Sharon Spencer; dear grandfather of Scott and Sarah Payne; dear great-grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, November 1, 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Backstoppers.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019