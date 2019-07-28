|
Duffin, Rozella Rose (nee Runnels), Saturday, July 27, 2019. Beloved wife of Harold Duffin; beloved mother of Debra, Regina and Larry; dear grandmother of Matt, Nick, Danielle, Shannon, Hayley, Taylor, Marina, Jordan and Tyler; dear great-grandmother of Justin and Enzo; our dear relative and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, July 30, 1 p.m. Interment Park Lawn Cem. Visitation Monday, 5-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 28, 2019