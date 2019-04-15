|
|
Reustle, Ruby J. (nee Moore), on Friday, April 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Vernon Reustle; loving mother of Sandra (late Kerry) Recker, Ronald (Roberta), Larry (Carol) Reustle and Jodi (Glenn) Bulmahn. Our dear grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and cousin. Ruby was a member of the DAR and of New Hope United Methodist Church of Arnold. Services: Funeral at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, on Tuesday, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Disabled Veterans or New Hope UMC. Visitation Monday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2019