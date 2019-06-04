St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Doolittle, Ruby R. (nee Floyd), passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at age 102. Beloved wife of the late Earl V. Kern and Albert S. Doolittle; loving mother of Erick (Susan) Kern and stepmother of Robert (Anne) Doolittle and Allen (Charlene) Doolittle; cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight; dear aunt-great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Visitation from 4-6 p.m. Thurs., June 6, at BOPP Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Funeral 11 a.m. Fri., June 7, at Bopp Chapel. Interment St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
