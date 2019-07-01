St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Rudolph Henry Zuroweste III Obituary
Zuroweste III, Rudolph Henry 81, passed away peacefully June 20, 2019. Rudy is survived by his three daughters, Susan Darby, Karen Gibson, and Kathy DeGonia; his former wife Joan; his sister Betty Oppliger; cousins Bob and Edward Nelson, and eight grandchildren. Services: A visitation will be held on July 2 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri. A funeral service will be held July 3 at 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. For a complete obituary go to: BoppChapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 1, 2019
