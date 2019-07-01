|
Zuroweste III, Rudolph Henry 81, passed away peacefully June 20, 2019. Rudy is survived by his three daughters, Susan Darby, Karen Gibson, and Kathy DeGonia; his former wife Joan; his sister Betty Oppliger; cousins Bob and Edward Nelson, and eight grandchildren. Services: A visitation will be held on July 2 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Bopp Chapel in Kirkwood, Missouri. A funeral service will be held July 3 at 10 a.m. at Bopp Chapel. For a complete obituary go to: BoppChapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 1, 2019