Charles, Rulx M.D., F.A.C.O.G. on June 23, 2019, loving husband, hard-working doctor, father of three daughters and grandfather to two beautiful girls, passed away at the age of 84. He was born on April 15, 1935 in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. For over 30 years, he was passionate about providing the best healthcare to his patients at his medical practice in East St. Louis, IL. His extensive career included delivering over 6,000 babies. Rulx was preceded in death by his father, Luc, and his mother, Inez as well as his siblings, Yves and Andrée. He is survived by Claude, his wife of 55 years, his three children, Claudia, Bettina and Diliane, his son-in-law Mark Pelikan and his granddaughters Ally and Lauren. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 13, 10:00 a.m. at St. Monica Catholic Church, 12140 Olive Blvd. in Creve Coeur. www.kriegshausermortuary.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 7, 2019