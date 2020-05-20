Blaes, Russell C. 85, died Monday, May 18, 2020. Surviving are a sister, Carol Blue; a brother, Dale (Donna) Blaes; nieces and nephews; and many friends, including his numerous colleagues at IDG. Mr. Blaes retired from Industrial Distribution Group "IDG" in St. Louis, MO, after many years working in their sales department. Russ was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Belleville, IL. He was a United States Army Veteran. Funeral: A private family service will be held, with a Mass and memorial service to be held at a later date. Arrangements by George Renner & Sons Funeral Home, Belleville, IL.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store