St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Doerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell C. Doerner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell C. Doerner Obituary

Doerner, Russell C.

Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna Mae Doerner (nee Streib); loving father of Paul (Mike Campise) Doerner, Mark Doerner, Krista (Mark) Sucher and Nancy (Jose) Vazquez; dear son of the late Lou and Katherine Doerner; dear brother of the late Ruth Doerner; cherished grandfather and great grandfather; dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and life-long friend of Bill Yuede.

Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 15, 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Unity Church of St. Louis.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now