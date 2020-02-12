|
|
Doerner, Russell C.
Passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Anna Mae Doerner (nee Streib); loving father of Paul (Mike Campise) Doerner, Mark Doerner, Krista (Mark) Sucher and Nancy (Jose) Vazquez; dear son of the late Lou and Katherine Doerner; dear brother of the late Ruth Doerner; cherished grandfather and great grandfather; dear father-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and life-long friend of Bill Yuede.
Services: Memorial visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Saturday, February 15, 10:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m.. Private interment at J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Unity Church of St. Louis.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020