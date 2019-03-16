Moreland, Russell E. of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Moreland; cherished son of the late Everett H. and Gladys Moreland; devoted father of Diane (Bruce Couch) Donati and David R. Moreland; loving grandfather of Vittorio Vic Donati, Brian (Tatiana) Moreland, and Michael Moreland; and treasured greatgrandfather of Sofia Ann Donati and Henry Moreland. Russell was also preceded in death by two brothers Donald and Kenneth Moreland. Services: At Baue, 3950 W. Clay St. Visitation Sun., March 17 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Mon., March 18 at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to Five Acres Animal Shelter or Humane Society of St. Louis. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019