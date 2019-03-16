Russell E. Moreland

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort strengthen the family during..."

Moreland, Russell E. of O'Fallon, MO, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 89. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Ann Moreland; cherished son of the late Everett H. and Gladys Moreland; devoted father of Diane (Bruce Couch) Donati and David R. Moreland; loving grandfather of Vittorio Vic Donati, Brian (Tatiana) Moreland, and Michael Moreland; and treasured greatgrandfather of Sofia Ann Donati and Henry Moreland. Russell was also preceded in death by two brothers Donald and Kenneth Moreland. Services: At Baue, 3950 W. Clay St. Visitation Sun., March 17 from 4 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Mon., March 18 at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to Five Acres Animal Shelter or Humane Society of St. Louis. Visit Baue.com

logo
Funeral Home
Baue Funeral & Memorial Center
3950 W. Clay
St. Charles, MO 63301
(636) 946-7811
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.