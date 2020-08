Swekosky, Russell E.

Russ passed away July 22nd, 2020 in Broken Arrow, OK. He so loved his family and St. Louis. He grew up in St. Louis and attended Holy Family, St. Mary's H.S., and Harris Teachers College. He coached teams in the CYC, Coyle H.S., and St. Johns H.S. He is survived by his wife Rachel, 3 sons-Jason, Jared, and Jonathan (Mallory) and grandchildren Henry and Samuel, siblings Alice Kopsky (Paul), Gail Szymula (Don), and Jim(Shera).