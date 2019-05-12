Miller, Russell J. 83, Baptized into the hope of Christ Resurrec- tion on Friday May 3, 2019. Dear father of Debbie (Eric) Staufenbiel and Michael (Sara) Miller; dear grandfather of Carly, Connor, Molly, Annie and Emily dear brother of Jackie Jelinek; special friend to Pat Redell our dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Tuesday, May 14, 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10 a.m. at JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Home (South County), 4830 Lemay Ferry Rd. (63129). Interment Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019