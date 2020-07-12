1/1
Russell Jonathan "Jon" Browne
1924 - 2020
Browne, Russell Jonathan "Jon"

Russell Jonathan "Jon" Browne passed away at age 96, after a long full life. Born to David Sullins and Ann Elizabeth (Arnoldi) Browne, on 04/14/1924, in Flat River, MO. He is predeceased by his parents and all four of his siblings and their spouses. Beloved husband to Evelyn (Strickland) Browne (predeceased in 1996), and Gay (Arnoldi) Browne, (predeceased in 2008). Beloved father of Susan Browne-Middleton of Ohio, and stepsons Robert Phillips, Frank Hyde (predeceased), and John Hyde. Veteran of the Navy in WWII, and later a career non-commissioned officer in the Air Force during the Cold War. Retired in 1966. Chosen as one of the "Stories of Honor" by the Post Dispatch in 2020 (published on June 7), recognizing Jon for his valor, loyalty, and heroism. Jon is sorely missed by his daughter, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; his numerous nieces and nephews, who adored him; and so very many treasured friends. Special thanks to his caretakers and friends at Mason Pointe LSS and Meramec Bluffs LSS. There will be no memorial service. Internment at Jefferson Barracks at a later date. More information online at St. Louis Cremation regarding condolences, tributes, and a link to the Post Dispatch "Stories of Honor."



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
St. Louis Cremation
2135 Chouteau Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63103
(314) 241-8844
