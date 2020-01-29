|
|
Guerdan, Russell L.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Loving husband of the late Virginia Guerdan (nee Bernskoetter); loving father of Marilyn, Ronald (Barbara) Guerdan, Patricia (Robert) Herre; our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:15, for 10 a.m. Mass at Queen of All Saints. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Masses preferred. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020