Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
9:15 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints
Russell L. Guerdan Obituary

Guerdan, Russell L.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Loving husband of the late Virginia Guerdan (nee Bernskoetter); loving father of Marilyn, Ronald (Barbara) Guerdan, Patricia (Robert) Herre; our dear grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, January 30, at 9:15, for 10 a.m. Mass at Queen of All Saints. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Masses preferred. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020
