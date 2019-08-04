Russell L. VanMeter

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Van Meter, Russell L. 91 yrs., surrounded by his family on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia Van Meter; loving father of Daniel (Michelle), Scott (Linda), Paul (Ann), and the late Cheryl and Lee Van Meter; cherished grandfather of Meredith (Josh) Imboden, Jacob Van Meter, Vivien Van Meter and great-grandfather of Mckenzie; dear brother, uncle, cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation Mon., Aug. 5th, 4-8 p.m. with a Service Tues., Aug. 6th, 11 a.m. at HUTCHENS Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donor choice would be appreciated. Interment Salem Lutheran Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019
