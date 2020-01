Andris, Ruth A.

(nee Weber), on Mon., Jan. 6, 2020. Beloved wife of late Carl Andris; cherished sister of Arthur Weber; sister-in-law of the late Marian Weber; dear aunt, great-aunt, neighbor, cousin and friend.

Services: Visitation Mon., Jan. 13, 2020 from 10-12:00 p.m. at Jay B. Smith Funeral Home, 777 Oakwood Dr., Fenton, MO. Service immediately folllowing at 12:00 p.m. Interment Jefferson Barracks. In lieu of flowers donations to a . Tributes at jaybsmith.com