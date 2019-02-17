Ruth A. Hey

Hey, Ruth A. (nee Branham) 78 yrs. old surrounded by her loving family on Feb. 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Elwood Woody Hey; loving mother of Amy (Stuart) Valentine, Karl Hey, and Cori (Josh) Carter; dear grandmother of 4, and friend of many. Services: Memorial Service 10 a.m., Feb. 20, 2019 at Hutchens Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donation or Stray Rescue in memory of Ruth would be greatly appreciated. Interment Jefferson National Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
