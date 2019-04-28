Ruth A. Hofheinz

Service Information
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO
63031
(314)-831-3100
Obituary
Hofheinz, Ruth A. 96, Florissant, died April 22, 2019. Wife of the late Carl; beloved mother of Carol (Rich) Spratley, Barbara Robinson, Nancy Hofheinz and Karl (Monica) Hofheinz; grandmother of Nancy Marie (Rob) Jones, Rebecca (Ken) Center, Mario (Monica) Hofheinz, and Jason Robinson; great-grandmother of Erik, Savannah, Simone and Elias. Services: Visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4 at Lutheran Church of the Living Christ, 2725 Concord Dr., Florissant, followed by funeral at noon. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
