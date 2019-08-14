|
|
Kocot, Ruth A.
(nee Mohlman) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sun., Aug. 11, 2019. Beloved wife for 72 years of Andrew J. Kocot; dear mother of Alan (Mary) Kocot, Beverly Meyers, Celeste Kocot and the late Dennis Kocot; dear grandmother of Sarah, Heather, Andrew, Melissa, and Christine; dear great-grandmother of 13. She loved to cook, tell jokes and type, but hated housework.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 17, 9:30 a.m. to St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at J.B. National Cemetery, Monday, August 19, 9:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to National MS Society appreciated. Visitation Friday, August 16, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019