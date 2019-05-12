Murphy, Ruth A. 10/31/1917 - 10/7/2018. Your friendship, compassion, generous love and always positive outlook on life have enriched the lives of many. You are the elegant, beautiful rose of our family. Preceded in death by the love of her life, Det. Sgt. John Murphy of the St. Louis Police Dept. Surviv- ed by daughter, Carolyn Mun (Devin) of Concord, CA, grand daughter, Sherril Johnson of Highlands Ranch, CO, and grand - son, Rick Johnson (Sherry) of Half Moon Bay, CA. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held on June 1, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, St. Louis at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Louis Zoo's Brick Program are appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019