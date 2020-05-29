Cooper, Ruth Adalene 95, went to be with the Lord on May 26, 2020. Ruth was born February 22, 1925 in Cedarville, Ohio. She was the fourth of five children born to Paul and Hazel Ramsey. On August 4, 1962, Ruth married Floyd E. Cooper. They were married forty happy years before he preceded her in death on October 14, 2002. Ruth was a graduate of Maryville College in Maryville, TN. She received a Master of Music degree from Northwestern University. She taught music in Knoxville, TN, Michigan City, IN and University City, MO. In 1969-70, she served as President of the St. Louis Suburban Music Educators Association. She was preceded in death by 3 of her siblings: Doris C. Bovard (Wooster, OH), David L. Ramsey (Wilmington, OH) and James P. Ramsey (Miamisburg, OH). Ruth is survived by her sister Vivian E. Williamson (Springfield, OH). She was sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and friend to many. Services: Private family graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 2 at 1 p.m. in Puxico, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Evelyn's House are appreciated. https://www.bjchospice.org/Donate-Online
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 29, 2020.