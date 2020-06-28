Ruth Agnes Renz
Renz, Ruth Agnes

(nee Faller), "The Cookie Lady" of Dad's Cookies fame, 93, passed on June 23, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of Fred "Curley" and Florence Faller; beloved wife of the late Henry J. Renz, Jr.; loving mother of Cynthia (Greg) Carter and the late Sandra (Lee) Thompson; dear grandmother of Jason (Andrea) Carter, Ryan Thompson, Matthew (Leilannee) Thompson; Proud great-grandmother of Bennet Carter and Ryan Thompson, Jr.; caring aunt, grandaunt, great-grandaunt, great-great-grandaunt; and friend to many. Ruth held the professional positions of personal banker and officer for nearly 30 years at Commerce Bank; for years prior to her retirement, she directed and chaperoned Senior Partners Tours. Throughout her life she was active in many organizations where she held high offices and other leadership positions. Ruth was committed to honoring the service of veterans and supported many charitable organizations. Donations in her memory can be made to Backstoppers or Boys Town.

Services: Funeral Tuesday 9am from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 9:30am Mass. VISITATION MONDAY 4-8pm.




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Service
09:00 AM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South County Chapel
4830 Lemay Ferry Rd
St. Louis, MO 63129
(314) 894-8444
