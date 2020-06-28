Renz, Ruth Agnes

(nee Faller), "The Cookie Lady" of Dad's Cookies fame, 93, passed on June 23, 2020. She was the cherished daughter of Fred "Curley" and Florence Faller; beloved wife of the late Henry J. Renz, Jr.; loving mother of Cynthia (Greg) Carter and the late Sandra (Lee) Thompson; dear grandmother of Jason (Andrea) Carter, Ryan Thompson, Matthew (Leilannee) Thompson; Proud great-grandmother of Bennet Carter and Ryan Thompson, Jr.; caring aunt, grandaunt, great-grandaunt, great-great-grandaunt; and friend to many. Ruth held the professional positions of personal banker and officer for nearly 30 years at Commerce Bank; for years prior to her retirement, she directed and chaperoned Senior Partners Tours. Throughout her life she was active in many organizations where she held high offices and other leadership positions. Ruth was committed to honoring the service of veterans and supported many charitable organizations. Donations in her memory can be made to Backstoppers or Boys Town.

Services: Funeral Tuesday 9am from JOHN L. ZIEGENHEIN & SONS Funeral Homes-South County to St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church for 9:30am Mass. VISITATION MONDAY 4-8pm.