Alfeld, Ruth Alvina
(nee Bender), passed away in Jesus' arms on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Alfeld for 65 years; loving mother of Pamela (Paul) Ziegenbein, Patricia Alfeld, and Sandra (Randall) Hill; cherished grandmother of Megan Levermann, Travis (Madi) Ziegenbein, and Tyler Ziegenbein, Bailey and Emma Hill; dear sister of the late Norman (Eugenia Survived) Bender; dear sister-in-law of Leonard Alfeld; dear aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Memorial Service Wednesday, August 14th, 11:00 am at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Dr. (at S. Hanley Road), Clayton, MO 63105. A reception will be held at church immediately following the service. Private family interment following the reception at St. Paul Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or Central Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019