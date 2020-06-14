Harrigan, Ruth Amelia

(nee Schmidt), Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved mother of Michelle "Mike" (Jerry) Ochonicky and Brian (Sheree) Harrigan; dear grandmother of Brad (Stephanie) Harrigan and Adam (Elizabeth) Ochonicky; great-grandmother of Brian, Clara and Blake Harrigan and Esther Ochonicky; sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Ruth had a gentle and compassionate heart, a friend to everyone she met, strong in her Catholic Faith.

Services: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. A service of Kutis South County Chapel.