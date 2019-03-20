Faison, Dr. Ruth Ann (nee Frohs) age 89, was born November 26, 1929, in Dubuque, Iowa, and passed into the arms of her Lord on March 3, 2019, in Saint Louis County, Missouri. Ruth Ann was the daughter of Gladys and Milton (Pete) Frohs. Dr. Faison was the first Elementary Counselor in the Kirkwood School district and taught 6th and 3rd grade for many years. Upon retirement, Dr. Faison enjoyed volunteering for many years at St. Johns Mercy Hospital in the Neonatal Intensive Care Department, Medical Records, New Birth Parents, and made many heart pillows for heart patients and baby clothes for the hospital. She loved the Lord and her family dearly, helping others, cooking, gardening, sewing, middle eastern dancing and traveling. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Bert Faison. Together they had 3 children, Brian (Donna) Faison, Kathie (Ray) Eckelkamp and Robin Priscu; 2 foster daughters, Beth and Robin Page; 10 grandchildren; 2 foster grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathie (Faison) Eckelkamp, her granddaughter Wendy Marie Eckelkamp and her great-granddaughter Kaylee Ann Priscu. Services: A memorial service is planned for Sunday, March 24th at 2 p.m. at St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Ballwin MO. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Presbyterian Children's Home would be appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019