Forrest, Ruth Ann (nee Swinger) Saturday, April 25, 2020. Dear sister of Larry Swinger; dear sister-in-law of Tammy Swinger; dear aunt of Jeff (Julia) and Brian (Nicole) Swinger; dear great-aunt of Nyle Swinger; wife of Thomas Forrest; our dear cousin and friend. Services: Private funeral services will be held at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL with private burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Alzheimer's Association or Stray Rescue appreciated.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 3, 2020.