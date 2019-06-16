Forsman, Ruth Anna (nee Wehmeyer), passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at the age of 100. Ruth was born March 23, 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri. She was the only child of Anna Laura Schulz and Richard Wehmeyer. She is survived by a son, William F. Forsman, and a daughter, Anne Forsman Elliott, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Waldo W. Forsman, M.D. predeceased her in June 1999. Ruth grew up in Clayton and Kirkwood, Missouri. She graduated from Kirkwood High School in 1936. She then graduated from Washington University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in psychology in 1941. After college, she worked as a medical technologist at St. Louis County Hospital, where she met and fell in love with a young intern named Waldo W. Forsman. They married on October 24, 1942. While Waldo served with the 11th Field Hospital in the European Theater, she resided in Kirkwood with her mother and stepfather. In January 1954, the family joined Sunset Country Club, where Ruth renewed her childhood interest in golf. She was a pure lover of the game. She won the Women's Championship of the club 14 times. She won the St. Louis Women's District ThreeDay Medal Tournament in 1984. In 1989-1990, she was President of the St. Louis Women's District Golf Association. At age 85, she won her age group in the Missouri Senior Women's Golf Tournament. She was also on the USGA Senior Women's Golf Committee for 15 years and helped put on that tournament each of those years. She was particularly interested in the rules of golf and conducted rules clinics for both adults and children. One of her favorite clinics was held at the Little People's Golf Tournament in Quincy Illinois. She lived the last few years at McKnight Place in University City where she met new friends and enjoyed many activities. A private family funeral is planned. Boppchapel.com Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary