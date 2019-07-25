Hassler, Ruth Ann Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church died on July 20, 2019. Formerly known as Sister M. Karen, SSM. Daughter of the late Victor and Henrietta Hassler (nee Freise). Step-daughter of the late Margaret Hassler (nee Pautler). Sister of David Hassler and the late Marie Nelke, Paul Hassler and Agnes Grajek/Wiltgen. Aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many. Ruth worked 40 years as a nurse, including 27 years as a nun, 5 years as a missionary in Bolivia, 8 years as a LTC in the Army Reserve Unit, Director and Instructor in Schools of Nursing & Education & Med Surgical areas in Hospitals. Services: A gathering of family and friends to be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Road, from 11:00 a.m. until time of the Memorial Mass at 12:00 p.m. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Hoffmeister South County Chapel.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 25, 2019