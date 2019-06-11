Pickering, Ruth Ann (nee Kohrs) of St. Charles, MO, passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, June 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Norman Pickering; and her parents, Harry and Edna Kohrs. She is survived by her children, Norma Jean (Ted) Yeater, Patricia Flanagan, Robert (Pat) Pickering, Susan (Scott) Irvin, and Sally (John) Quattlebaum; her eleven grandchildren; her eighteen great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jeanette (Bill) Leimkuehler and Roy Kohrs; and she was a beloved aunt and Nana to many nieces and nephews. Ruth Ann was a Charter Member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. Ruth Ann had an excellent eye for interior decorating , and her favorite hobbies were staying active through bowling, golfing or solving her crossword puzzles. Her family will always remember her as a loving and devoted grandmother who treasured her family immensely. She will be dearly missed. Contributions in Ruth Ann's name may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church and be designated to the Altar Guild or the Pre-School, 2800 Elm St., St Charles, MO, 63301. Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson Street, St. Charles, MO where a Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be a Funeral Service on Thursday, June 13 at 10:30 a.m. at the same location. Visit Baue.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 11, 2019