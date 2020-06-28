Ruth Ann Rhoads
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rhoads, Ruth Ann

Ruth Ann Rhoads, nee Licklider, age 80 passed away on June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of late Homer E. (Dusty) Rhoads, loving mother of Rachel Aslinger (James), dear grandmother of Annie Aslinger (my dear namesake), stepmother, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Body donated to National Body Donor in honor of Homer E. Rhoads. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Couer, MO 63141.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved