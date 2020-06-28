Rhoads, Ruth Ann
Ruth Ann Rhoads, nee Licklider, age 80 passed away on June 24, 2020. Beloved wife of late Homer E. (Dusty) Rhoads, loving mother of Rachel Aslinger (James), dear grandmother of Annie Aslinger (my dear namesake), stepmother, sister-in-law, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. Body donated to National Body Donor in honor of Homer E. Rhoads. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Evelyn's House, 1000 N. Mason Road, Creve Couer, MO 63141.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.