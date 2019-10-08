Stanley, Ruth Antrim

Ruth Burlingame Antrim Stanley went to Heaven on Friday, October 4th. Ruth died peacefully in her home at Brookdale Living Center after a brief battle with Cancer.

Ruth was the youngest and last surviving of three sisters, "Kaki" Howe, and "Doody" McWilliams. Born and raised in St. Louis, Ruth graduated high school from Villa Duchesne.

Ruth married Charles Patrick Stanley II in 1957 and they had eight children. Ruth was a very devoted mother, always engaging in her children's activities and sporting events. She thoroughly enjoyed singing in the parish choir, was an excellent tennis player, and an accomplished poet. Later in life, Ruth spent a great deal of her free time volunteering and as a companion/caregiver to the elderly. She was very involved in her grandchildren's lives.

Ruth was a kind-spirited and genuine person with so much love for her family and friends. Her cheerful attitude was contagious and she never failed to put a smile on the faces of everyone she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P., and son, Joseph. She was a beloved mother and survived by her children, Ruth Antrim Stanley of Vail, Colorado, Charles Patrick (Erica), Ralph, Michael (Brigit), Gerald "Jerry", Kevin (Mary), and Mary Katharine "Kate" (Mark) Mehle. Treasured grandmother to Molly, Susie and Katharine Mehle, Ryan and Evan Stanley, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Ruth was known to wear bright and vibrant colors - please dress the same for the celebration of her life.

Ruth gave to others in life; in death, she donated her body to science at St. Louis University.

Services: Celebration of Life Memorial Service Friday, October 11th. Visitation at 9:30am followed by 10:30am Mass. Immacolata Catholic Church, 8900 Clayton Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital or the .